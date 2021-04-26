Ethiopia names new ambassador to Somalia The Ethiopian government has appointed a new ambassador to Somalia, who arrived in Mogadishu today, according to the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The new ambassador, Abdifatah Abdullahi Hassan, was received at the ministry’s headquarters by Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak Abubakar.

The new ambassador replaces Jamaluddin Mustafa, who has been Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia for some time.

According to the ministry statement, the minister called on the ambassador to unite the efforts of the two countries, to take advantage of the opportunities for cooperation.

He also said he would value joint consultations between the two countries on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The statement added that Ambassador Abdel Fattah “reaffirmed his country’s support for the people and government of Somalia, and was” delighted “to work in Somalia to improve relations between the two countries.