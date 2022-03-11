Ethiopia: Living Cost Keeps Galloping

The cost of living keeps galloping with no respite to prices rise last month. Headline inflation registered at 33.6pc, the Ethiopian Statistics Service disclosed. Though the figure is slightly lower than the 34.5pc recorded in January 2022, it is a clear indication that the upwards trajectory of the cost of living continues.

The cost of food items rose by an average of 41.9pc compared to February last year. Cereals, including teff, wheat and maize, exhibited the most significant price jumps, while vegetables saw a decline, according to the report. Non-food inflation clocked in at 22.9pc.