#Ethiopia latest Court updates: Guyo Wario’s bail approved; charges to be filed against Dejene Tafa; and police receives three more days to remand Misha Chiri.
The police appealed against Misha’s release on bail due to Misha’s citizenship and said if released, he poses a flight risk. The police also said they were still waiting for material evidence from INSA. Accordingly, the court granted the police three more days to present a case against Misha and adjourned the hearing until September 03.
ጋዜጠኛ ጉዮ ዋሪ እና ኮሮሳ ደቻሳ በ አስር ሺ ብር ዋስ እንዲለቀቁ ተወሰነ
የመጀመርያ ፍርድ ቤት የአራዳ ቅርንጫፍ በኦሮምያ ሚዲያ ኔት ወርክ ጋዜጠኛ ጉዮ ዋሪና በቡራዩ ንግድበተሰማራው ከሮሳ ዳቻሳ በ10ሺ ዋስእንዲለቀቁ ባለፈው ሳምንት ያሳለፈው ውሳኔ የፈደራል ከፍተኛ ፍርድ ቤት ልደታ ቅርንጫፍ በዋለው ችሎት እንዳፀደቀው ጠበቃቸው ገለፀ።
