Ethiopia: Last dance? This is totally illusion: Democratically Elected government! What?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, during her interview with Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) called on all Africans to watch the narrative about the conflict in Ethiopia closely and help take back the narrative because it is an African issue and the stability and territorial integrity of Ethiopia is key for all African nations. She said, “Standing with Ethiopia today is standing for the future of Africa.” Please click here for more: