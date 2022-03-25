Ethiopia: Is the problem from the name of the palace or the leaders of the Country? Palace means permanent residence of monarch king queen, Archibishop, Pope etc.

When we change the royal regime in our country, we haven’t changed the name of the kings house or palace.

Therefore, when our leaders are elected for only one term and enter the palace, they will see them as elected as the kings for a lifetime, they will not move from that. They will start renovating the palace in a way they like.

1. K. H. Even though he is a lifetime resident, he left the palace after being dragged by Derg.

2. Mengistu H/ma was pulled out of the palace by EPRDF after he lived for 17 years.

3. Meles Zenawi has been living for 25 years, she has been begging for a house that is not less than the palace even though she died naturally.

4. Ha/ma Desaleme left the palace because of the struggle of Qero and the current situation.

5. Is the 7th King’s holy life now to live long or like the others ……….?

Dr. Merera Gudina, who understood this well, said that the Oromo who entered the palace will either perish or destroy Ethiopia. It is better if the name of any palace is changed. Dandana Bafkane