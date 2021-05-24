Ethiopia is making the wrong choices in its relations with the U.S.

Tom Fowdy

The Jimma Industrial park in Jima, Ethiopia, December 8, 2018. /Xinhua

Editor’s note: Tom Fowdy is a British political and international relations analyst and a graduate of Durham and Oxford universities. He writes on topics pertaining to China, the DPRK, Britain and the U.S. The article reflects the author’s opinions and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

(News.cgtn)—-On May 22, the news broke that an American-led consortium, consorting of British and Japanese firms, had won a $850 billion contract to create Ethiopia’s 5G telecommunications network, beating a South African-backed rival to the bid.

The consortium was backed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) who preconditioned the loan on the grounds that the money would not be used to procure Huawei or ZTE equipment in order to build the network. The mainstream media quickly depicted it as a win for America “Over China” in Africa.

Despite this, the next day the U.S. Department of State rushed to implement a spree of sanctions over Ethiopia’s leaders and security forces concerning the conflict in the Tigray Region, wherein the government has been fighting separatist insurgents. America accuses Ethiopia of committing atrocities and human rights abuses.

The sanctions also include “wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia” and according to a report from Bloomberg, may extend to a further ban on international lending to the East African nation through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These two developments stand in sharp contradiction to each other. The latter could easily overpower the former, but if not one thing is clear: The U.S. is giving with one hand and taking away with the other in Africa and is seeking to impose their strategic designs over the country.

Whilst the telecommunications bid was won by a fair corporate auction as opposed to geopolitical means, with the U.S-led offer much more lucrative than the MTN group one, nonetheless Addis Ababa must be wary in its relationship with Washington and recognize that such investments have obvious political strings attached, which in line with growing sanctions will be leveraged in order to subjugate Ethiopia in line with its foreign policy preferences.

The U.S. DFC: Trojan lending

In the 1980s as the Cold War beckoned to a close, many African and Latin American countries turned to U.S.-led Bretton Woods institutions, including the International Monetary Fund seeking fiscal support. They imposed strident political and economic conditions on them of “opening up” and “restructuring” their economies towards neoliberal systems in line with the global trend of that time.