Ethiopia is living a nightmare

Aid to the Church in Need reports that while the conflict has led to the deaths of hundreds of Christians, the violence is not motivated by religion but by politics.

(aleteia)—“The situation in northern Ethiopia is alarming. Communication is very precarious and for almost three weeks the Tigray region has been totally isolated from the rest of the world. No internet or telephone. But the news we get from those who have been able to visit the area is terrible.” This is the assessment by Regina Lynch, project manager for Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

The Tigray region, whose capital is Mekele, is the most northern region of Ethiopia and borders Eritrea and Sudan. About 95 percent of the population are Christians who are part of the Ethiopian Coptic Orthodox Church and belong to the Tigray ethnic group.

“Hundreds of citizens are being killed in the conflicts in the Tigray region. Nobody knows for sure the number of dead, but we have been told that there are priests and church leaders among them. Shops, schools, churches and convents have been robbed and destroyed. Thousands of people have fled their homes. Many have crossed the border into Sudan, but others have sought refuge in remote areas, in the mountains, without water or access to food,” Lynch reports.

News that has spread in recent days in many media outlets about the possible murder of 750 people in an assault on the Orthodox Church of St Mary of Zion (Maryam Tsiyon) in Aksum last November, where according to the local tradition the Ark of the Covenant is kept, Lynch says that “we have not been able to verify the exact details of what would be a real massacre. Travel in the region is not currently possible and communications are very restricted, but we have received confirmation of a series of killings and attacks on innocent people in many parts of the region and also in the Aksum area. The population is terrified.”

According to information received by ACN, there might have been another massacre with more than a hundred victims in the church of Maryam Dengelat in December.

Although the conflict has led to the deaths of hundreds of Christians, sources reiterate that the violence is not motivated by religion but by politics: due to the COVID19 pandemic the parliamentary elections planned for August 29, 2020 were postponed until after the pandemic, but the nationalist party, People’s Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT) independently organized—and without the permission of the national government—regional elections in Tigray in early September, which created a political crisis that led to military intervention.

Last November fighting broke out in the northern region after the Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, sent in federal troops, who were reportedly joined by Eritrean troops, to fight against the PFLT.

This has been confirmed by another source contacted by ACN, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals: “Frankly, the problem is that the Eritrean troops have been involved from the beginning. The government has denied this, but it is the Eritrean troops who are committing killings in the east and northwest of Tigray.”

“It is almost impossible to confirm the figures, but we have received information of people killed by the Eritrean troops in Irob, in Zalambassa and in Sebeya. I have also heard of dozens of people, including priests, killed in a church in Gietelo, Gulemakada,” the same source reports.

The isolation of the region makes it very difficult to send in aid, explains Lynch, who is asking for support for Ethiopia and especially for the region of Tigray: “It is a political problem, but those who are paying with their lives are the ordinary civilians. This is a terrible situation.”

“The suffering of so many people must be alleviated, and comfort must be given to our Christian brothers and sisters who are isolated from the world in a situation of anguish, threatened by violence and terror.

“At the moment it is almost impossible to access information, but we are joining in prayer for this country, its church and its people,” says Lynch

—Maria Lozano

With picture of Regina Lynch. (© ACN)

Editor’s Notes:

Directly under the Holy Father, Aid to the Church in Need supports the faithful wherever they are persecuted, oppressed or in pastoral need. ACN is a Catholic charity – helping to bring Christ to the world through prayer, information and action.

Founded in 1947 by Father Werenfried van Straaten, whom Pope John Paul II named “An Outstanding Apostle of Charity,” the organization is now at work in over 145 countries throughout the world.

The charity undertakes thousands of projects every year including providing transport for clergy and lay Church workers, construction of church buildings, funding for priests and nuns and help to train seminarians. Since the initiative’s launch in 1979, 43 million Aid to the Church in Need Child’s Bibles have been distributed worldwide.

This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need and is republished here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN’s mission to help the suffering Church visit www.churchinneed.org