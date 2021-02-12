Ethiopia: ‘Incomplete but troubling picture’ reveals impact of Tigray crisis on children

February 12, 2021

© UNICEF/Esiey Leul Kinfu A seven-month-old baby displaced with his mother due to conflict in Tigray eats a high energy biscuit to boost his nutrition levels.

Humanitarians are learning more about the dire situation of children in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where fighting continues between Government troops and regional forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). 

  (news.un)—As more supplies and emergency personnel reach the area, “an incomplete but troubling picture” is emerging which reveals children are experiencing severe and ongoing harm, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday.  

