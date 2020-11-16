Ethiopia: Important message from Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Senator from Delaware

November 16, 2020

#Ethiopia: Important message from Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Senator from #Delaware

“Escalating conflict in Ethiopia threatens the security of thousands of U.S. citizens there and millions of Ethiopians. It could have devastating humanitarian consequences in the strategically important Red Sea region. I condemn the violence against civilians and urge Prime Minister Abiy, leadership in #Tigray, and President Isaias to deescalate tensions and implement an immediate ceasefire. Full humanitarian access must be assured, opened, and protected.”
በኋላ አሽከር ነበርን፣አገልጋይ ነበርን፣ ተላላኪ ነበርን ማለት ከእንግዲህ አያዋጣም– (አለ ደፂ)
°ፎቶ- ይናገራል
Image may contain: 5 people

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.