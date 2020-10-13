Ethiopia: “I did not receive a summons, nor did I consult with my lawyers. Lidetu Ayalew

“I did not receive a summons, nor did I consult with my lawyers. But FANA broadcasted to the public as if I had received the court summons.
In addition, last Friday, the police detained me until 1:30pm, without eating breakfast or taking medication. So far, although I have been granted bail, I have been detained illegally by the police. I say this to let the court know about my situation.”
An excerpt from Lidetu Ayalew’s speech yesterday, October 12, while standing before the Oromia Supreme Court East Branch as shared by the Ethiopian Democratic Party.
