Addis Ababa, Feb 27 (Prensa Latina) The 10th joint meeting of the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) commissions opened on Thursday in Addis Ababa, in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Ethiopia hosts African Union, European Union meeting
