Ethiopia Hospital & Medical Installed Base Mapping Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

(finance)–The “HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Ethiopia” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed base data, currently available on the market. It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.

Ethiopia

The Ethiopia Total Hospital & Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2020 and includes over 196 hospitals from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.

Contents

1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anaesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echo, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

12 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals