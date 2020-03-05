Ethiopia Hospital & Medical Installed Base Mapping Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
(finance)–The “HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Ethiopia” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed base data, currently available on the market. It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.
Ethiopia
The Ethiopia Total Hospital & Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2020 and includes over 196 hospitals from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.
Contents
1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital
- Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anaesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines
- Surgical: C-Arms
- Cardio: Echo, Cath Labs
- Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines
- Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators
2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital
- 12 care areas tracked for each hospital
- General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report
3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital
- Total number of doctors by hospital
- Total number of Radiologists by hospital
- Total number of Cardiologists by hospital
- Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital
- Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons by hospital
4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data
- Total bed size of a hospital
- Number of ICU beds by hospital
- Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital
- Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital
- Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available
- Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available
5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals
