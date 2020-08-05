Ethiopia hospital boss faces questions over opposition leader

A court in Ethiopia has summoned the head of the country’s main Covid-19 hospital to talk about the health of opposition leader Dejene Tafa.

Mr Dejene, from the Oromo Federalist Congress, was detained last month, along with many others, accused of organising and taking part in violence that hit the country following the death of prominent singer Hachalu Hundessa.

He was then taken to hospital on 23 July.

The attorney general said that Mr Dejene was admitted because he tested positive for Covid-19.

But his defence team argued that he had no health issues and the police deliberately put him in hospital so that he could not appear in court while they search for evidence to build a case against him.

The hospital has not confirmed that he had tested positive, and eight days after his admission Mr Dejene was discharged and taken back to detention with a certificate showing that he was then clear of Covid-19.

The court wants the hospital chief to explain why Mr Dejene was admitted and why he was discharged within eight days.

Anyone who has tested positive has to be treated or isolated for at least 14 days according to the health ministry.

