Ethiopia: Heavy fire broke out today in #Addis Abeba at the specific area called CMC,

#Ethiopia: Heavy fire broke out today in #AddisAbeba at the specific area called CMC, next to the luxurious Gast Entertainment Mall. Firefighters from the Addis Abeba city Fire and Emergency Prevention and Rescue Agency are seen battling to contain the fire, which is ravaging through areas densely occupied by small and big shops selling electrical appliances, gas cylinders, furniture and other household consumable.

The cause of the firs isn’t immediately determined and the location of the area is making it hard for the firefighters to distinguish the fire quickly. More firefighter trucks as well as members of the city’s police forces are arriving to help contain the fire.