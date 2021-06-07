Ethiopia has seen kings, dictators, and autocrats. In Abiy, it got an autocrat, atheicrat, a prince, actor and an imitative (last king).
The combined impact of this unilateral man’s misrule of the 2nd most populous African country could be disintegration, mayhem and man made tragedy.
– Faisal Roble
Via: SRN
A master of achievement is taking some time out.
Nearly all abandoned, deserted and unfinished structures, buildings, roads, bridges so forth are now under construction around the city. Addis Abeba is turning to something like a miracle.
Abiy is working and motivates the nation to move ahead along with him.
In the meantime, he doesn’t need some type of sells person to go door to door and announce what he does.
His action speaks louder.
Eduardo Byrono
Rumors that 40 tons of Phosphorus chemicals have arrived in Mekelle Airport on 06 June 2021 based on internal sources. This appears part of the preparation for what is called the “final” war.https://t.co/nQTRheVnC5
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) June 7, 2021
Babies killed in Hawzen 25 kilometres from Mekelle pic.twitter.com/rbwhARTdnX
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) June 7, 2021
As Alex de Waal says, this is a man made famine. A crime in the making https://t.co/1QFQtuKTvp
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) June 6, 2021
Be the first to comment