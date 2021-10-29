Ethiopia food crisis: Why does PM have a problem with wheat aid?

“Our rivers and lakes, farmlands and range lands are threatened by aggressive weeds which didn’t exist before in Ethiopia.”

Experts have told the BBC that any grain coming to a country needs to be carefully checked to ensure it is free from diseases.

Globally there are instances where disease has spread through imports. One example is wheat blast which is seed-borne, and recently moved from South America to Bangladesh and Zambia through grain trade.

For wheat rust, however, which is windborne as opposed to being carried by seed, it is not always the case that new strains come from outside the region.

There is evidence that some new rust strains have evolved within the East Africa region as much as some have come from elsewhere.

The US international development agency told the BBC: “US food assistance is subject to stringent quality control to meet all international standards.” It added the aid complies with local food safety and quality regulations.

What the Ethiopian government says

We asked the Ethiopian government for more details on the diseases to which the prime minister had been referring. His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, told us Mr Abiy had been talking more generally about the need to move away from wheat and towards healthier local produce.

“Obesity, diabetes, for example, are associated with high carbs intake. So his overall message is centred on the need to decrease aid dependency by enhancing our own agricultural productivity,” she said.

This response, however, doesn’t explain why the government only has an issue with imported wheat and not the locally produced crop, which provides three-quarters of the country’s overall supply.

Ms Billene also said that a direct result of stopping reliance on wheat imports would be a saving on foreign currency.

Ethiopia subsidises the importation of wheat, providing it to large-scale millers who in turn sell the flour to bakeries at controlled prices.

Stopping imports would mean the government no longer spends money subsidising these wheat purchases.

“Dependency on aid has held back most Ethiopians, and for that matter Africans, from utilising resources effectively,” says Ms Seyoum.

“Also foreign exchange being spent on importing wheat will start going into other productive sectors.”

Can Ethiopia grow more wheat?

Most of the wheat in Ethiopia is grown by smallholder farmers.

With increased mechanisation, yields have doubled over the last 15 years according to government data.