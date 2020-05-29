Ethiopia: Floods impact thousands of people

(reliefweb)–Excessive heavy rains in Ethiopia that started in April and peaked in May have led to flooding, displacement, loss of lives and livelihoods, as well as damage to infrastructures in different parts of the country.

According to national authorities, flooding has so far affected more than 470,000 people, of whom more than 300,000 people are displaced. The Somali region was severely hit, with nearly 80 per cent of the flood-affected and displaced people are located.

