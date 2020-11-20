Ethiopia fighting could drive 200,000 to Sudan in coming months, says UN

Officials warn that number of refugees crossing border already surpassing preparations

(theguardian)–Violence in northern Ethiopia will probably drive 200,000 people into neighbouring Sudan over the coming months, UN agencies have warned, where food, shelter and medicine are urgently needed. The number of refugees streaming across the border has already surpassed agency preparations by 11,000 people, a UN refugee agency official said.