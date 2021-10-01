Ethiopia expels U.N. officials amid signs of famine in the Tigray region

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the U.S. government “condemns in the strongest possible terms” Ethiopia’s “unprecedented action” to expel U.N. leadership from the country.

“We’re deeply concerned that this action continues a pattern by the Ethiopian government of obstructing the delivery of food, medicine and other lifesaving supplies to those most in need,” she said, adding that President Biden was prepared to impose financial sanctions on those “prolonging the conflict in northern Ethiopia.”

“We call on the U.N. Security Council and members of the international community to take urgent action to make clear to the government of Ethiopia that impeding humanitarian operations and depriving your own citizens of the basic means of survival is unacceptable,” she said.

The move on Thursday, however, signaled that Ethiopia is not backing down from international pressure, said William Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst for the International Crisis Group.