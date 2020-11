Ethiopia-EU: Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarčič

Ethiopia: Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarčič

#Ethiopia–#EU: Joint Statement by EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarčič

“Ethnically targeted measures, hate speech and allegations of atrocities occurring in Ethiopia are deeply worrying. The demonisation of ethnic groups is a vicious and lethal cycle from which Ethiopia must be spared.

The danger of a major humanitarian crisis is imminent and an immediate de-escalation is needed. All parties should show restraint and reinforce their calls to avoid incitement to hatred and violence.

Human rights and international humanitarian law need to be upheld, including ensuring safe and free movement of civilians as well as a timely, independent, unimpeded and unconditional access of humanitarian workers to most vulnerable.”

AGM: Hiriiirri Bilxiginnaa Waamte Gara Deeggarsa Jawaaritti jijjiramuun Bilxiginnaa Qaanfachiise

Kan oromoo waan baay’ee nama dhibu yeroo wayyanee Agaazii ûmmata isaa fixee deeggarsa isaa bahe deggarsa iyyaa ture erga wayyaneen baddes nafxanyaa hayyoota oromoo mana hidhaatti guuree isa kan ajjeesse bahanii deeggaruun baay’ee namadhiba

Walgahii beektoonni naannoo Amaaraa fi paartileen isaanii Hoteela Qananiisaatti iftaan godhuuf deeman irratti qabxiilee mariif dhiyaatan keessaa…. Qindoomina ajaa’ibaati. – https://t.co/wMP0RjoA1G pic.twitter.com/11XQgMxkT2 — Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 12, 2020