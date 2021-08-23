Ethiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in Ethiopia
Vehicle’s are heading from Dijbouti to Ethiopia with heavy weapons Ethiopia tigray conflict
#ሰበር፦
UN የሚል አርማ ተደርጎባቸው በUNAMID ስር በዳርፉር የሰላም ማስከበር ስራ ላይ የነበሩ፣ ንብረትነታቸው የኢትዮጵያ የሆኑ ወታደራዊ ተሽከርካሪዎች በጅቡቲ በኩል ወደ ኢትዮጵያ መግባታቸውን፣ እንዲሁም አርማቸው ተለውጦ መከላከያን እንደሚቀላቀሉ በጅቡቲ የኢትዮጵያ ኤምባሲ ይፋ አደረገ።
EthioTube
A breakthrough in attempts to hold Eritrean military to account for human rights abuses in #Tigray https://t.co/plL4G0SGA7
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) August 23, 2021
