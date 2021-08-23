Ethiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar  USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in Ethiopia

August 23, 2021

Ethiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar  USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in Ethiopia

Vehicle’s are heading from Dijbouti to Ethiopia with heavy weapons Ethiopia tigray conflict

Ethiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar  USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in Ethiopia

UN የሚል አርማ ተደርጎባቸው በUNAMID ስር በዳርፉር የሰላም ማስከበር ስራ ላይ የነበሩ፣ ንብረትነታቸው የኢትዮጵያ የሆኑ ወታደራዊ ተሽከርካሪዎች በጅቡቲ በኩል ወደ ኢትዮጵያ መግባታቸውን፣ እንዲሁም አርማቸው ተለውጦ መከላከያን እንደሚቀላቀሉ በጅቡቲ የኢትዮጵያ ኤምባሲ ይፋ አደረገ።

EthioTube 

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.