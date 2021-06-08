Ethiopia & Eritrea preparing for yet another offensive on Tigray?

The international community should not miss where the buck stops in Ethiopia’s current political power structure.

Ethiopia is not an independent and sovereign nation at this very moment. It is a protectorate territory of Eritrea.

Therefore, the buck on Ethiopian matters does not stop with Prime Minister Abiy, but with President Isaias of Eritrean.

Prime Minister Abiy is simply the figurehead with no power for the atrocity crimes the ethnic Amhara supremacist and racist groups and the Eritrean Regime forces jointly commits, and the genocidal war the two groups are conducting in Ethiopia!

It is, therefore, important to understand that it is the Eritrean Regime, with the collaboration of anti Tigrayan and anti Oromo Amhara racist groups, running the country.

Thus, it is this parallel Eritrean Regime and Amhara supremacist and racist groups run government, not the nominal government of Prime Minister Abiy, is the one running the genocidal wars in Tigray and Oromia.

Prime Minister Abiy is merely trying to hold unto his nominal figurehead position at the pleasure of the Eritrean Regime and the Amhara racist groups!

In this context, for the international community to stop the genocidal wars in Tigray and Oromia, and prevent the imminent war caused famines, either the UN Security Council or NATO must decide to militarily intervene to remove the Eritrean forces from Ethiopia, and break the ethnic Amhara racist militias wreaking havoc in the country!