Ethiopia Eritrea and Somalia intelligence chiefs meet in Addis Ababa

Report reaching us indicates that the leaders of Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea are meeting in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. There was no immediate information from the three countries on details of a meeting of the three top intelligence officials in Addis Ababa.

The meeting coincided with President Farmajo’s visit to Asmara last week and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki’s surprise visit to Ethiopia this week. Several politicians have expressed doubt that the intelligent leaders of the three countries are not only discussing on intelligence collaborations among the three countries but also issues related to TPLF and the upcoming election in Ethiopia and Somalia. It is well know that the presidents of Somalia, Eritrea, and PM of Ethiopia has recently built a political alliance in the horn of Africa.