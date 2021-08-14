Ethiopia: ENDF – Maychew town – Ambalage town -OLA- Ethiopia- Kenya road August 14, 2021 Ethiopia: ENDF – Maychew town – Ambalage town -OLA Ethiopia Kenya road TDF full control of mount Guna -Heavy fighting in debre tabor OROMIA11: መለስ ዜናዊ ይዞ የሄደው password ካልተገኘ ከመገዳደል ወደ መደራደር ። Related Related Posts Ethiopia - Afar - OLA - TDF - Woldiya townODUU ADDAAtin WBOn Zoonii Kibbaa Cibraa Soddom Booroo Waraana Mootummaa 31 Ajeesuun 19 Maddeessite News… Ethiopia: The new rule in town:Ethiopia: The new rule in town: Ban and expel foreigners (analysts and media correspondents) who… Ethiopia: Desalegn Chane -Ethiopia-Djibouti railway - ENDFEthiopia: Desalegn Chane -Ethiopia-Djibouti railway ENDF News July 26: Ethiopia - Tigray -Debarq town -…
Good question, Dinkitu! I have been asking similar questions many people in OFC including Bekele Gerba and Jawar specially when they joined hands with Ethiopia and not only start demobilizing Oromo youth’s struggle but also when they involve themselves in forcing Jal Dawud disband his OLA/WBO, and make a secrete contact with individual WBO fighters to facilitate their desertion to the Ethiopian side, but I did not get a reply. How would an oromo elite whose country Oromia is colonized by atrocious Abyssinian Emperors and army colonels contemplates to lead his people to independence by convincing the colonial rulers in a round table discussion or election? I do not mind an oromo on dividual basis take up Ethiopian citizenship, but why would we collectively as oromos should take Ethiopian citizenship by electing OFC to sit in our colonizer’s parliament. By joining any Ethiopian institution or sign any agreement with Ethiopia in the name of Oromia OFC is forfeiting oromos right för self determination. Unlike the likes of Lenco Leta, I do not think oromos would benefit from keeping or propping a rotten colonial empire.