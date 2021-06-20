Ethiopia elections: Col Abiy’s victory at what cost?

Tomorrow, the most dubious election in Ethiopia’s history is expected to take place. The Notorious Prime Minister Abiy has incarcerated most of his political opponents including the OFC and OLF leaders and many others.

Abiy has taken a dingy road with the camouflage of Amhara’s jingoistic nationalism which led him to fume despair and despondency.

The International Community excoriated Abiy’s ruthless and relentless administration, especially the ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region with his Tin-pot Partner Infamous Afwerki.

Tomorrow’s Election will clutter up the burgeoning bad legacy of the incumbent.

The melange crisis that Ethiopia is encountering for the last two years is clear bellwether how Abiy’s pseudo administration is Throttle-bottom and lame-duck.

There are ongoing wars and violence in the Oromia, Tigray, and Beninshangul regions.

The international Observers boycotted to observe the One-Man Candidate Election in Ethiopia. The Upcoming Election was postponed twice, and the reason was to #Delay #Derail and #Deceive

Ostensibly, Abiy persists in his incorrigible behavior of rejecting the International Call of holding inclusive, free, and fair elections by unleashing the Political prisoners, ending the Tigray War, and democratizing the country.

The result of Tomorrow’s Election will be unpalatable, null, and void.

Abiy’s imperious and intransigent culture will demolish the country and destabilize the whole region.