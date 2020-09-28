Ethiopia election board member quits.

A member of Ethiopia’s National Election Board, Getahun Kassa, has announced his resignation, without giving reasons for his decision.

This is the first resignation to hit the board since Prime Minister Aby Ahmed reconstituted it after taking office in 2018, with a promise to hold free and fair elections.

But the polls – originally scheduled for last month – have been postponed until next year.

The board cited the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the postponement, but the opposition says it is aimed at helping Mr Abiy cling to power.

While the reason for the resignation is unclear, it might signal a lack of confidence in the political transition and preparations for elections, says the BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal in the capital, Addis Ababa.

#Ethiopia: Dr. Getahun Kassa, one of the four board members of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (#NEBE),has confirmed his resignation from the Board as of today. Dr. Getahun cited “many reasons” for his resignation but said he would not disclose them at the moment.