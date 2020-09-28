Ethiopia election board member quits
A member of Ethiopia’s National Election Board, Getahun Kassa, has announced his resignation, without giving reasons for his decision.
This is the first resignation to hit the board since Prime Minister Aby Ahmed reconstituted it after taking office in 2018, with a promise to hold free and fair elections.
But the polls – originally scheduled for last month – have been postponed until next year.
The board cited the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the postponement, but the opposition says it is aimed at helping Mr Abiy cling to power.
While the reason for the resignation is unclear, it might signal a lack of confidence in the political transition and preparations for elections, says the BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal in the capital, Addis Ababa.
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia
(aa)—At least 45 officials in western Ethiopia have been sacked on Monday following recent deadly attacks on civilians.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said at least 15 people, including four women, were killed by armed attackers on Friday in a pre-dawn assault in the region of Metekel of Benishangul Gumuz state.
This followed at least two incidents of violence earlier this month in the same region bordering Sudan that had resulted in civilians casualties and forced at least 300 people to flee their homes.
Getahun Abdisa, the deputy administrator of the region, told state TV that a decision has been made to place five districts in the region under martial law.
The Prosperity Party of Benishangul-Gumuz said security forces have already started to take measures including firing three top security officials of the region.
Abeta Bayeta, top peace and security official of the region, has been suspended from his office, the party said in a statement.
The party, however, dismissed the other two security officials – Nega Jara, deputy police commissioner of Benishangul-Gumuz, and Wagari Palino, head of the region’s special force, – from their job.
The three people are among 45 officials who have been dismissed or suspended from their posts following Friday’s deadly violence.
Ten of the officials were currently under police investigation.
