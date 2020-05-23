Ethiopia – Egypt: Tension spikes despite Renaissance Dam talks

#AU Chairperson statement calling on #Ethiopia , #Egypt , & #Sudan “to pursue their engagements in good faith, guided by principles of cooperation, common understanding and transparency, as stipulated in the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the #GERD .” https://t.co/oTQPfDJbWp pic.twitter.com/Chw0YcOGKV



የተሸጠው ምርጫ? | ፍትህ መጽሔት |Temesgen Desalegn | Ethiopia

It is this racist, imperious, retrograde and supremacist belief that represents the greatest threat to Ethiopian “unity”, not the legitimate political aspiration of Ethiopian Somalis. Very worrying how these degenerate views are gaining momentum in recent times. https://t.co/Y2BaKCFTNZ

— Awol Allo (@awolallo) May 23, 2020