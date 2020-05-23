Ethiopia – Egypt: Tension spikes despite Renaissance Dam talks

May 23, 2020

By Nicholas Norbrook, Patrick Smith

Despite years of on-off talks, Ethiopia and Egypt are still unreconciled over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

(theafricareport)—The giant hydroelectric project is the centrepiece of a decade of Ethiopian industrial policy as seen from Addis Ababa, and a unique threat to Egypt’s water supply as seen from Cairo.

William Davison of the ICG talks to Patrick Smith about:

  • the critical next few weeks in the tough diplomatic sparring match between Ethiopia and Egypt, with partners in US and China all engaged;
  • the role of the region, especially Sudan;
  • and the impact of the negotiations on the domestic political calculus in Ethiopia as it heads towards elections later this year.

For the latest International Crisis Group on the dam, click here.


