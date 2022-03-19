Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Hold Secret Meeting In UAE To Discuss Operation Of GERD: Report

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reportedly held a secret meeting mediated by the UAE. The meeting comes as the three countries disagree over the filling of GERD.

(Republicworld)–Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reportedly held a secret meeting mediated by the United Arab Emirates recently. The talks were held to discuss the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Sudan Tribune reported. The news regarding secret talks between the three countries comes as Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have expressed disagreement over the filling of the GERD reservoir.

The disagreement between the three countries over the filling of the GERD reservoir began in July 2020. The delegations from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia at the level of heads of technical committees held talks in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates mediated the meeting, Sudan Tribune reported citing Elaf newspaper. The source revealed that the three countries decided to hold the meeting to resolve the disagreement between them over the filling of the GERD reservoir. However, the source did not divulge further details related to the talks held between the three countries. Sudan seeks technical agreement over the filling and release of water to protect its dams on the Blue Nile. However, Egypt has expressed fear for its share of water.

Filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

It is to mention here that the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) takes four to seven years based on the hydrologic conditions during the filling period, as per the Sudan Tribune report The second phase of filling was completed on 19 July 2021 which did not involve the agreement of downstream countries. In March 2021, the UAE had presented a road map that initiated the signing of a Declaration on Future Comprehensive Agreement on the Blue Nile.

Ethiopia generated electricity from a dam built on the Blue Nile

In February, Ethiopia started producing electricity from the dam that is being built on the Blue Nile, according to AP. One of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam started power generation and it will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam after its completion. The dam which will have a total power generating capacity of 6,500 megawatts has led to tensions between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. Ethiopia has conducted two fillings of the dam. However, the speed of filling and releasing water during drought remains unclear, as per the AP report. Egypt has expressed fear that the quick filling of the dam will reduce its share of Nile waters and wants a legal agreement in case of a dispute.