June 23, 2021

Ethiopia: Dozens reportedly killed and injured after airstrike on Tigray village

Babies were among the dead and wounded after a busy market was struck in the village of Togoga, health workers said.

Lucia Binding, news reporter

This infant was among those injured in the blast

(news.sky)—Dozens of people have been killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region after an airstrike hit a busy market, according to witnesses. Health workers said soldiers have blocked medical teams from travelling to the scene after the village of Togoga was struck.

The number of people killed has not been confirmed, but one doctor said “more than 80 civilian deaths” had been reported.

It comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November, as Ethiopian forces supported by those from neighbouring Eritrea pursue Tigray’s former leaders.

Injured patients being treated at Mekelle’s Ayder hospital said a plane dropped a bomb on Togoga’s marketplace.

