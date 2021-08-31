Ethiopia Djibouti -TDF in Dabat town -Amhara State Statement August 31, 2021 News August 31: Ethiopia Djibouti – TDF in Dabat town -Amhara State Statement ENDF Planning a Big Operation Against TDF Fighting Update From Dessie, Gashena & Afar Region Ethiopia: TDF Semera Airport Afar – PM Abiy visit of Uganda & Rwanda Ethiopia: A Question to TDF, ENDF & Regional Forces Eriterian forces launching weapons in Tigray showing in video Ethiopia – TDF -Dabat – Gondar – Western Tigray Related Related Posts TDF Logia Ethiopia Djibouti main RoadTDF Logia Ethiopia Djibouti main Road Tigray Ethiopia: Afar -Amhara -TDFTigray Ethiopia: Afar -Amhara - TDF Djibouti moving troops, heavy armour to border with Ethiopia… Ethiopia: TDF - Lalibela town Amhara regionEthiopia: TDF - Lalibela town Amhara region Tigray Ethiopia: Is TDF overstretching itself? Operation Mothers…
Be the first to comment