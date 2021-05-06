(Bloomberg) — Ethiopian lawmakers declared two political groups as terrorist organizations, as the government moves to quell instability in the run-up to elections next month. The House of Peoples’ Representatives backed a government proposal to outlaw the Oromo Liberation Army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in a vote Thursday in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office at the weekend accused the OLA of carrying out a series of recent attacks against civilians that left many people dead and displaced and put society “in constant anticipation of danger and fear.” Federal troops have been battling supporters of the dissident TPLF in the northern Tigray region since November.

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/ethiopia-declares-tigray-oromia-groups-terrorist-organizations

ጥርስ የሌለዉ ዉሳኔ!

Toothless decision ይላሉ ፈረንጆች. ዉሳኔዉ የሚያመጣዉ ነገር የለም፣ ዋጋ የለዉም ለማለት ሲፈልጉ ነዉ::

እንደተጠበቀዉ የስም ፓርላማዉ ዛሬ ህወሃትንና “ሸኔን” [ሲጠሩት እቤት የማይል ድርጅት!] በአሸባሪነት ፈርጆአል::

በኢትዮጵያ ዉስጥ አሸባሪዉ የአቢይ አህመድ መንግስት ነዉ. ጨለማን ተገን አድርጎ የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ግንባር ሊቀመንበር የጃል ዳዉ ኢብሳን ቤት ከመስበር፣ በቤቱ ዉስጥ የነበሩትን ከማሰርና ንብረቶችን ከመዝረፍ የበለጠ አሸባሪነት የለም. አሸባሪዉ ማን እንደሆነ ብዙዉ ስለሚያዉቅ በጥልቀት ማየቱ አስፈላጊ አይመስልም; ሞኛችሁን ፈልጉ እንላለን::

እነዚህ ሁሉ ከፍርሃት የሚመነጩ የምርጫ ዋዜማ ሽር ጉዶች ናቸዉ. የዚህ አይነቱ ዜናዎችን ምርጫዉ እስኪአልፍ ደጋግመን የምንሰማቸዉ ይሆናሉ. ወያኔ የኢትዮጵያን ህዝብ ጸጥ ለጥ አድርጎ እንዲገዛ ትልቁን ሚና መጫወት ብቻ ሳይሆን ዛሬም በባሰ ሁኔታ ህዝብን ማሰርና መግደል ከተያያዙት የታሪክ አተላዎች የማይጠበቅ ትርአት አይኖርም::

ምርጫዉን በተመለከተ ምርጫዉ የትኛዉንም የምርጫ መለኪያ አያሙዋልም ለዚህ አይነቱ ምርጫ ታዛቢም አንልክም የሚለዉን ያዉሮፓ ህብረትንና አሜሪካን ጨምሮ የተለያዩ መንግስታት ያወጡትን መግለጫ ጠቅሶ ማለፉን እመርጣለሁ::

ኦሮሞን በተመለከተ ጥያቄዉ ከዲሞክራሲ ምርጫ በላይ ነዉ. ይህ ማለት የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ጥያቄ በዲሞክራሲያዊ መንገድ አይፈታም ማለት ሳይሆን ከሱ በፊት መሙዋላት ያለባቸዉ ወሳኝ የሆኑ ቅድሜ ሁኔታዎች [conditionalities] አሉ. ለምሳሌ የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ቢፈልግ በፈለገዉ ጊዜ የራሱን መንግስት መስርቶ የመኖር መብቱ በቅድሚያ መረጋገጥ አለበት. (ሌላ ጊዜ በሰፊዉ ማየት ያስፈልጋል)::

Look this stone head! Nafxanyaa mataa dhagaa kana laalaa! DW: “ራሱን ሼኔ ብሎ የሚጠራ ድርጅር በሌለበት ሁኔታ ሼኔ የሚባል ድርጅት ባሸባሪነት የተፈረጀው ከየት መጥቶ ነው?” ክፍት አፉ: “አንዳንዴ አንድ ደርጅት ራሱን የሚጠራበትን ስም ዕውቅና ስትሰጠው ለሱ ሌላ ያልሆነውን ማድረግ፤ ወይንም ማግዘፍ ሊሆን ይችላል። ስለዚህ በተለምዶ ‘ሸኔ’ እየተባለ ስለሚጠራ ያንን ተለምዷዊ አጠራሩን መጠቀም የተሻለ ሆኖ ስላገኘነው በዚያ መንገድ ተሰይሟል።” ሕወሓትንስ ራሱን በሚጠራበት ስም “ሕወሓት” ብሎ እየጠሩ በአሸባሪነት መፈረጅስ ራሱን የሚጠራበትን ስም ዕውቅና መስጠት፤ ለሱ ሌላ ያልሆነውን ማድረግ፤ ወይንም ማግዘፍ አይሆንም? በተረፈ ምርጫዉ የምርጫን ቅድመሁኔታዎች አለማሙዋላቱ ብቻ ሳይሆን ይሁንላችሁ ፍትሃዊ ነዉ ብንልም የሚፈታዉ ችግርም ሆነ ለአቢይ የሚሰጠዉ አዉቅና [የአቢይ ዋና ዓላማ] አይኖርም. ያለም መንግስታትን ጨምሮ ሁሉም ማንነቱን አዉቆአል::