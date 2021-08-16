#Ethiopia: Debre Markos University faculty and staff begin basic military training
#DebreMarkos University, located in Debre Markos city in east #Gojam zone of #Amhara regional state, said in a statement yesterday that its faculty and administrative staff members have begun basic military training under the motto “we will continue teaching while fighting for the freedom of our people; we will march to the frontline to ensure the survival of our citizens.”
The training, which is being attended by all senior staff members of the University, including the President, began on Sunday August 15 at the Multipurpose Stadium located behind Debre Markos Church in the city.
The University further said the training is open to all teachers and administrative staff who are able to participate and and called on to take part in it. The basic military training is being facilitated by Amhara State police academy trainers from 6:00 – 2: 00 AM local time.
Picture and info source: Debre Markos University
Via: Addis Standard
