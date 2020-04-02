Ethiopia: COVId19 testing will start today at Armauer Hansen & National Animal Health Diagnosis and Investigation Center.

#COVID19Ethiopia: Just in

#COVId19 testing will start today at Armauer Hansen Research Institute (#AHRI) & National Animal Health Diagnosis and Investigation Center(#NAHDIC) using 4 RT-PCR machines. Both the Institute & the Center are equipped with two machines each & are expected to conduct up to 400 tests per day.

Testing is considered to be a critical element in identifying and containing the spread of the virus. So far Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has conducted only 1148 tests. Twenty nine of these were tested positive.

#Ethiopia: Temesgen Tiruneh, President of #Amhara regional state, said testing for #COVID19 will start in the region in three cities: #BahirDar, #Desse & #Gonder.

Similarly, Addisu Arega Kitessa, Economic Cluster Coordinator of Oromia regional government with the rank of Vice President, said COVID-19 testing in #Oromia will start in #Adama, #Jimma, #Neqamte & #Haramaya.

Both officials did not give specific timing as when the testings will begin in both regional states.

Note: This post is edited to correct Addisu Arega’s title. Picture: File/WHO

#COVID19Ethiopia latest update: No positive result in the last 24 hours while one patient has recovered

Of the 65 laboratory tests conducted in the last 24 hours all of them returned negative.

So far Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) has conducted 1148 tests. Twenty nine of them were tested positive. Currently 25 patients are in the treatment center with only one in critical condition. One additional patient has recovered, making the total recovered cases to three.

A 68 years old man who died of pneumonia yesterday was cleared off as having not been infected with COVID-19. ባለፉት 24 ሰዓት ውስጥ 65 የላብራቶሪ ምርመራ ተካሂዶ ሁሉም በቫይረሱ አለመያዛቸውን ተረጋግጠዋል፡፡ አንድ ታማሚ ያገገመ ሲሆን በድምሩ ሶስት ታማሚዎች ሙሉ በሙሉ አገግመዋል

———————————- • የኢትዮጵያ የሕብረተሰብ ጤና ኢንስቲትዩት ይህ መረጃ እስከ ተዘጋጀበት ሰዓት ድረስ በአጠቃላይ 1148 የላቦራቶሪ ምርመራ ያደረገ ሲሆን ባለፉት 24 ሰዓት ውስጥ 65 የላብራቶሪ ምርመራ አካሄዶ ሁሉም በቫይረሱ አለመያዛቸውን አረጋግጧል፡፡

• በአሁኑ ሰዓት በሀገራችን በለይቶ ህክምና መስጫ ማዕከል የ ህክምና እርዳታ እየተደረገላቸው ያሉ ሃያ አምስት (25) ታማሚዎች ሲኖሩ አንድ ታማሚ በጽኑ ህሙማን ህክምና ክፍል ክትትል እየተደረገላቸው ይገኛል፡፡

• ከዚህ ቀደም ሁለት ታማሚዎች ማገገማቸውን መግለፃችን ይታወሳል በዛሬው እለትም አንድ ታማሚ ያገገመ ሲሆን በድምሩ ሶስት ታማሚዎች ሙሉ በሙሉ አገግመዋል፡፡ ነገር ግን ለጥንቃቄ ሲባል በለይቶ ማቆያ ክትትል እየተደረገላቸው ይገኛል፡፡

• በትላንትናው ዕለት የሳምባ ምች ህመም ምልክት ታይቶባቸው በማቆያ ማዕከል እንደገቡ

ህይወታቸው ያለፈው ግለሰብ በተደረገው የላብራቶሪ ምርመራ በኮሮና ቫይርስ አለመያዛቸው ተረጋግጧል፡፡ ሚኒስቴር መ/ቤታችን ለቤተሰቦቻቸው መፅናናትን ይመኛል፡፡

• በተለያዩ ክልሎችና ከተሞች የኮሮና ቫይረስ ወረርሽኝን ለመከላከል እየተወሰዱ ያሉ እርምጃዎች

እያደነቅን ህብረተሰቡም ለተግባራዊነቱ እንዲተባበር እናሳስባለን:: ለተጨማሪ መረጃ በነፃ የስልክ መስመር 8335 ወይም በ952 ወይም በመደበኛ የስልክ ቁጥር 0118276796 ወይም በኢሜል አድራሻችን ephieoc@gmail.com በመጠቀም ማግኘት ይቻላል

