Ethiopia: COVID-19 related restrictions alongside multiple food security drivers limit food access, May 2020

COVID-19 related restrictions, coupled with the broader economic decline, desert locust upsurge, flooding, and general decrease in incomes has led to atypically high humanitarian assistance needs across much of the country. Currently, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are present across central and eastern parts of the country as many poor households are reliant on market foods with below-average incomes. With the anticipated below-average belg harvest, upcoming jalal (dry season) in the Somali region, pasture losses associated with desert locust, and the lean season in Meher-dependent areas, assistance needs are expected to peak between June to September. The largest population facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) is expected in the eastern parts of the country.