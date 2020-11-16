Ethiopia conflict claims 1st Jewish victim; he waited 24 years to move to Israel

Girmew Gete, 36, who was shot dead in the Amara-Tigray border area, is survived by partner and 4-year-old daughter; his 84-year-old grandmother is mostly alone in Kiryat Gat

By SUE SURKES

(timesofisrael)–The escalating battle between Ethiopia’s government and the leaders of the country’s northern Tigray province on November 12 claimed its first victim from Gondar’s Jewish community: Girmew Gete, 36.

Gete, who had been waiting with his family to immigrate to Israel for 24 years, is survived by his partner and their 4-year-old daughter.

He had enlisted in the Amhara regional army to earn money for his impoverished mother and siblings, who left their village to be close to the Jewish community center in Gondar City with the dream of immigrating to Israel and reuniting with Gete’s 84-year-old grandmother.

The TPLF refused to join Ahmed’s Prosperity Party and in September held its own parliamentary elections, which the national government deemed illegal. On November 4, Tigrayan security forces attacked the headquarters of the Ethiopian National Defense Force’s Northern Command in Tigray, prompting Addis Ababa to order retaliatory airstrikes. Thousands of Ethiopians have fled to Sudan and hundreds have reportedly been killed in the fighting. Could conflict spread to Amhara, where most Jews live? The border area between Amhara and Tigray has long been disputed by the two regional states and there are fears that the fighting there could draw Amhara into the violence. On Friday night, the TPLF launched rockets at two airports in Amhara, one of them serving Gondar City, where three-quarters of the Ethiopians waiting to come to Israel are based.

“The situation in the camp in Gondar is really serious,” Woldie said. “I talked to my brother there yesterday. The rocket that fell on the airport has created a lot of stress and people are scared something will hit them too. The Tigrayans are fighting hard and they’ve threatened to fire more rockets at Gondar. Lots of young Ethiopians are being killed, and some fear that the Ethiopian government will order a general military call-up, which could include some of the young men waiting to make aliyah [immigrate to Israel].” “It’s very scary for me to see what’s happening to my family from afar,” Woldie said. “I’m all torn up inside.” Despite reassurances by the Ethiopian prime minister that the conflict would be over soon, the attacks have continued. On Saturday, Tigray fired three rockets into Eritrea. Interior Ministry had a ‘change of mind’ days before immigration The mothers of the late Girmew Gete and of Markachew Woldie are sisters. The sisters are among nine children (one of whom has died) born to their mother, Ereebebu Shibesh. Ereebebu was allowed to immigrate to Israel just under 18 years ago within the framework of the Law of Return, which grants automatic citizenship to Jews and their offspring.