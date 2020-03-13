Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

March 13, 2020

Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA — (nationalpost)—Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the country’s public health institute told Reuters on Friday.

Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, tweeted that a Japanese citizen was the person affected.

“We should avoid meetings and hand contacts,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini and Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jon Boyle)

