Ethiopia civil war: ‘Garden of Eden’ village where hyenas eat human remains and locals are left to bury the bones

Empty food tins handed out to members of Mr Abiy’s forces had been tossed in the foxholes dug by fighters from the TPLF, while incinerated farm buildings punctuated the landscape. Local farmers blamed “the junta” for the violence – the name most people in Amhara use to describe the TPLF. Their fighters had held the land for several weeks in August we were told, stealing animals, burning food stocks and killing approximately 40 people who had decided not to flee. “There was nothing left, all we buried were the bones,” said Ahmed Seid, who blamed packs of hyenas for eating their flesh. “We just covered them up and shielded our mouths. That’s how we buried them. Many were sick because (the bodies) were decomposing.”

Empty food tins handed out to members of PM Abiy’s forces had been thrown in the foxholes dug by TPLF fighters