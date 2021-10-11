Ethiopia civil war: ‘Garden of Eden’ village where hyenas eat human remains and locals are left to bury the bones
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed directed the country’s military to remove the TPLF in November but the rebels pushed back in a 10-month contest that has been marked by allegations of serious human rights abuses on both sides.
We met an elderly man amongst the long stalks of sorghum in a valley – and a village – that local people called Alatti.
He wore a sun-bleached jacket with a ‘Coca-Cola’ patch on the front and the back. I asked him his name and he said: “Ahmed. My name is Ahmed Seid.”
Be the first to comment