Ethiopia: Breaking: Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF) resigned from her position, Tigray TV says.

Breaking: Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF) resigned from her position, Tigray TV says.

#AddisStandard has learnt that her resignation came shortly before the HoF delivered on the much anticipated outcome of the Council of Constitutional Inquiry (CCI) on #Ethiopia‘s deferred election which is scheduled on Wednesday June 10. It is not clear if the HoF will proceed with its scheduled session after today’s news of the resignation of its speaker.