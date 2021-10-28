Ethiopia: Bread and Life-Saving Medicine For Tigray’s Dying Children and Elders Not a Dumb Bomb and Drone Attacks!

It is heart-wrenching and revolting for any moral person to see children and elders are dying from manmade starvation. When this is also politically masterminded and stage-managed by own government allied itself with the forces of other countries; the pain becomes multi-layered and lasting. The current siege of Tigray and concomitant human cost has not started recently. During the time when all peoples in Ethiopia were involved in the pollical change that has unfolded following the Oromo led revolution (late 2014-early 2018) to bring EPRDF to its knees; the people of Tigray and Oromo were primarily targeted.

Since the change has occurred, the Oromo as well as the Tigray people were ethnically profiled, victimised and made to feel alien in their own land that their ancestors have inherited them. When the Amhara expansionist war started in Oromia in June 2018 under the pretext of eliminating Amhara elites created bogyman, the ‘Oneg-Shene’ their objective was warming up for their upcoming larger war on nations and nationalities.

The Oromo nation was continually vilified, and the Oromo’s prominent figures were systematically removed from the political arena step by step- some of them with assassination the rest with imprisonment. Over 80.000 Oromo political prisoners including high profile OLF, and OFC leaders are currently languishing in prisons. Furthermore, currently the Amhara fascists known as Fano are executing several Oromo’s military commander alleging them for leaking secrets to the TDF or planning to have an ideological alliance with TDF and OLA. The Oromos are dying everywhere.

The Oromo southern Oromia zones are experiencing the worst drought in half a century. Their livestock are dying in tens of thousands on daily basis and the lives of the Borana and Arusi Oromo are at stake. These areas are also the subjects of Ethiopian Fascists military operation and dehumanisation.

The Sidama nation’s dearly earned regional state after sacrificing its over 247 sons and daughters (killed by Abiy’s regime) in late 2019 has been snatched from its hand by the Amhara Fascists operating from Finfinnee (Addis Ababa) palace. Now the Sidama state became the second capital city for Amhara expansionists after they have installed their Sidama loyal messengers currently working for them including sending the Sidama sons and daughters to unnecessarily kill or die by attacking the federated state of Tigray, fighting Amhara fascists’ war.

Therefore, the unfolding crime against humanity and genocide that is underway in Tigray is not a new incident only occurring since November 04, 2020. The Ethiopian government has claims it has attacked Tigray simply because the Tigray state has attacked Northern Military base hence the war was a law enforcement war.

The fact however dictates otherwise. The war was meticulously planned immediately following the release of Andargachew Tsige on May 29, 2018. Andargachew Tsige with his political ally the current Abiy Ahmed’s Minster- for the ministry of education in Ethiopia, Berhanu Nega have played pivotal role in negotiating the unholy alliance between the Eritrea’s despotic dictator, Isayas Afeworki and Abiy Ahmed. Afeworki had several decades’ grievance on TPLF. He was watching for any opportunity that comes on his way to wreck vengeance on TPLF and the wider Tigray nation.

Andargachew and Berhanu during their time in Eritrea as rebel leaders have planned with Isayas Afeworki to put their action plan in place when the rights time comes to inflict the maximum possible pain on Tigray, Oromo and all the nationalist forces of the empire. This is the reason behind for a rushed claimed reconciliation with the Eritrea’s despot and Abiy’s following ascendance to the global prominence thus getting 2019 World Peace Noble prize.

Since Abiy has assumed power, Tigray people were particularly ethnically profiled, victimised, isolated, and labelled as subhuman to be treated like aliens since November 04, 2020. Their properties were looted and vandalised in various parts of the empire including in the capital Finfinnee. Tens of thousands of Tigray civilians were unlawfully rounded-up to be taken to various prisons all over the empire. Moreover, since April 2018, the Amhara’s regional state has also continually denied access to lorries and various forms of vehicles carrying, medicines, food, and services from the central part of the country to Tigray therefore the current siege is not a new phenomenon.

Following the November 04, 2020, war of aggression on Tigray state by various actors including the Ethiopia’s nation national army, Amhara Militia and various regional states’ militias, Somalia’s army, UAE drones, the Eritrea’s over 13 division army; Tigray has become barren land as all infrastructures were decimated including farms lands and animals in addition to the destruction of factories, universities, hospitals, and hospitalities. Tens of thousands of civilians were executed and tens of thousands of Tegaru women, girls and grannies were gang-rapped by invading army. Surviving Tegaru were left with nothing to keep their lives alive. Worse than the indicated, the Ethiopia regime has also denied all humanitarian access to Tigray thus denying access to food and essential medicines. To date children and elderly are dying at alarming rates.

Amhara and Eritrean fascists led regime stationed in the Finfinnee Palace decided to commit genocide on Tigray people not only by killing with bullet but also by denying food to starve them to death. In humans, prolonged starvation can essentially cause permanent organ damage and eventually, death.

Meanwhile, the Tigray people who is kept under siege did have no option but fight for their survival with all possible means. Therefore, they have taken the war out of Tigray to force the regime to allow access for humanitarian assistance. The Ethiopia’s regime has suffered significant loss, yet it remains adamant instead indiscriminately killing civilians in Tigray by using dumb bombs. The regime is feeding Tigray’s starving people with dumb bomb in addition to using drones of various countries instead of feeding them with bread.

The Tigray children and elderly are not asking for dumb bombs and drone attacks but bread and essential medicines that assist their survival. From Tigray’s over 6 million population; over 5.2 are seeking immediate food assistance. As all essential medical supplies are denied and the surviving medical institutions are left without supplies; and the doctors are yearning for international assistance at this critical time.

The Oromo people are also hardly hit with drought with no one knowing what is happening in Oromia. The international community and the wider nations of Ethiopia must unite in supporting the peoples of both nations. Sadly, the untold plights of Benshangul-Gumuz, the Agaw and Kemant peoples are heart-wrenching needing the attention of all humanitarians. The indicated nations are paying price for Amhara War.

