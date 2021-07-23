Ethiopia: Bilxiginaa/OPDO ! Recruited a 16-year-old boy for military training!! This teenager is Chala Ebisa, aged 16. He was born in 2005 in the town of Aweday in East Hararge to his father, Ebisa Enoro, and his mother, Shkuri Abdurazak.

His father was imprisoned for five years by the OPDO government in Oromia. His father was passed away due to the torture and imprisonment. His mother, who had no income, was unable to raise her children and fled to Somaliland, where her whereabouts remain unknown.

Chala used to live with his grandfather in Lange and aunt in Harochacha. Then, he went to Kelem Welega, where his father’s family lived, and is currently in eighth grade.

While living with his uncle in Dale Sadi Woreda, Haro Sabu, Chala abducted by the district administration and security chief, Ashenaf Dula, and recruited a 16-year-old boy for military training.

The Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict (OPAC), also known as the child soldier treaty, is a multilateral treaty whereby states agree to: 1) prohibit the conscription into the military of children under the age of 18. The enactment of the Convention on the child soldier treaty is a clear indication of Ethiopia’s human rights violations record.

No matter their involvement, the recruitment and use of children by armed forces is a grave violation of child rights and international humanitarian law. The recruitment and use of children by armed forces or armed groups is a grave violation of child rights and international humanitarian law.

His family is appealing to the Human Rights defenders to expose the Ethiopian government’s human rights abuses and to press for the return of the abducted teenagers.

