Ethiopia bans TPLF & OLA while Somali seems to be resolving political crisis

The Parade of resolutions by the lame council of ministers will not deter our struggle to topple down ruthless Abiy Ahimed from his power and clear his mercenaries from Oromiya. First of all council of ministers doesn’t has such mandate. The real reason is, Abiy ahmed panicked by cautious move of US and labeled OLF and TPLF as terrorists to show his unwillingness to a possible negotiation options with these organizations.
When Abiy came to power, he stated that his government itself a terrorist as it has been terrorizing its citizens. Now he and his state terrorist label Oromo Army and TPLF as terrorist. What do you expect from this Mad man other than this shame tricks?. Anyway this move will give for Oromo army and TPLF more motivation to be supported by their base or supporters. It harms only PP and Abiy himself.
