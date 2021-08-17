Ethiopia : Bankers perplexed by war contributions request clarification.

(Addisfortune)—-Financial institutions are awaiting a nod from federal authorities to make nearly half a billion Birr in war contributions to the Ethiopian National Defense (ENDF) and regional forces.

They have yet to determine whose account the war fund should be transferred to, with commercial banks requesting clarifications on the recipients of the financial contributions. The Ethiopian Bankers Association, on behalf of 18 commercial banks, has asked for an explanation on how to make the financial support, amounting to an estimated 400 million Br, according to sources close to the matter. Insurance firms and microfinance institutions are expected to contribute up to 100 million Br, these sources said.

Addressed to the Addis Abeba Mayor’s Office, the Ministry of Defense, and the Amhara regional government, the Association wrote the letter seeking advice on sharing the donation between federal and regional governments. Signed by Abie Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), who is also chairperson of the Association, the letter to the three entities urges them to decide where the donation be deposited.

According to Abie, the Association has yet to make the contributions.

The banks were asked to contribute by federal authorities, including the ministries of Peace and Defense, and the Addis Abeba City Administration, district offices, and the Amhara regional government.