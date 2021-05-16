Ethiopia! Baayyee nama gaddisiisa dhiiroo Akkamitti nami Akkasitti garaa jabaate??

May 16, 2021

Ethiopia! Baayyee nama gaddisiisa dhiiroo Akkamitti nami Akkasitti garaa jabaate??

Baayyee nama gaddisiisa dhiiroo Akkamitti nami Akkasitti garaa jabaate
Qaama saala kessa nama dhiita.?
Aboo rabbiin dhuma kessa dadafsiisu yaa warra ummata miidhu

They are saying it is going to hit Shire, Adewa, and Axum. Those cities are high populated areas with innocent civilians. I wonder how some of you call those evils hero for killing children’s and elder mothers and fathers.

They Killed the son in front of mass gathering people and then they beat his mother badly. Ethiopia is becoming the living hell for Oromo.

Azhar Kïa Abadir

Video tana addunyaa biran gaha please

