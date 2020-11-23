Ethiopia arrests nearly 800 suspects over ‘terrorist’ plot – TV

November 23, 2020

ADDIS ABABA —(nationalpost)— Ethiopian police have arrested some 796 people suspected of plotting “terrorist attacks” in the capital Addis Ababa for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government or the TPLF, who are waging a war in the northern Tigray region. (Reporting by Addis Ababa and Nairobi newsrooms; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Maggie Fick and Alex Richardson)

