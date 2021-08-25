Ethiopia: Are Abiy Ahmad and Isaias Afwerki planning 2nd invasion of Tigray? August 25, 2021 Ethiopia: Are Abiy Ahmad and Isaias Afwerki planning 2nd invasion of Tigray? TDF In-Control Gashena – Fierce Fighting Between TDF & EDF Ethiopian Recruits Join Fight against TDF Ethiopia: TDF in Gashena – Amhara Politicians in Checheho Related Related Posts Transmission from ECA - PM Abiy Ahmad speaking on political reform in Ethiopia.Transmission from ECA - PM Abiy Ahmad speaking on political reform in Ethiopia. Ministirri Muummee… ከሶማሌ ክልል ፕሬዝዳንት ጋር -Ethiopia Abiy Ahmedከሶማሌ ክልል ፕሬዝዳንት ጋር ዱላ ቀረሽ ክርክር Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Enough is enough! Action should be taken on Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki!Enough is enough! Action should be taken on Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki! War crime…
Be the first to comment