Ethiopia appoints new ambassador to Egypt

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Cairo, among a list of new ambassadors to different countries, spokesperson for the ministry, Dina al-Mufti, said in a weekly briefing.

The ministry announced appointing Hassan Ibrahim as Ethiopia’s ambassador to Egypt, as part of an institutional reform process in the ministry.

Mufti stated that some ambassadors will remain in Addis Ababa, and will carry out their diplomatic work remotely, adding: “What makes the appointments of ambassadors different from the previous ones is that it has created a balance in appointing diplomats, in line with the great national interests.”

Ethiopia announced the closure of its embassy in Egypt starting from October 2021.

The closure was for “reasons related to the economic situation in his country”, aiming to reduce the costs.

The embassy explained that the duration of the embassy’s closure will extend between three and six months and that the closure is not related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis.

The embassy’s commissioner managed Ethiopian nationals’ interests in Cairo during the period of suspension.

As reported by the BBC, Ethiopia’s closure of its embassy in Cairo came under a plan to close its embassies in about 30 countries, including Algeria, Morocco and Kuwait to reduce costs.

