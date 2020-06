Ethiopia: Anti-government protest in Kebridahar yesterday, another one in Jigjiga today!

Anti-government protest in Kebridahar yesterday, another one in Jigjiga today!

A group of young protesters have gathered a place near city center to show thier anger, dissatisfaction and frustration with president Mustafa and his administration.

The protesters were carrying banners demanding that president Mustafa resign while chanting and shouting expressions like #MustafaCagjarDown. They have also carried posters showing pictures of the mother of 4-year old that has fallen in to ditch and died five days later though her family has appealed every level of the regional government for help just to disappointedly ignored.