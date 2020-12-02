Ethiopia and the Risk of Balkanization, Or Worse

In recent years, Ethiopia has been lauded as an example for its economic growth, unprecedented in Africa. Today, the country is on the brink of a guerrilla war that could drag on and affect all neighbouring countries.

(institutmontaigne)—Africa had fared rather well during the Covid-19 pandemic. But as 2020 comes to a close, the continent is threatened less by the virus than by the recklessness of men. War has now returned to this giant of the Horn of Africa, despite Ethiopia having become a source of great pride and hope for the entire African continent in recent years. In 2019 its Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the conflict with Eritrea. Ethiopia is the continent’s most populous country after Nigeria, with 108 million inhabitants (60% of whom are under 25 years of age). It is also the country that has experienced the highest economic growth — nearly 10% each year over the past decade. The country was hailed as a model by all observers who spoke out against Afro-pessimism and pointed to the positive attributes of the African continent, despite its ethnic divides, global warming, and the economic conditions of the majority.

“More equal than others”

Alas, this all already seems to belong to the past. Since November 4, 2020, Ethiopia has fallen into a civil war that, if things take a turn for the worse, could morph into a regional war. In the aftermath of the American elections — perhaps taking advantage of the fact that the world’s attention was, even more than usual, diverted from Africa — Ethiopian federal forces launched an offensive against the “rebels” of the northern province of Tigray. Was the Nobel Peace Prize winner, behind his veneer of reformer and democrat, just “a man who wanted to be King”?

Did he use the all too real ethnic divisions as a political weapon? In Ethiopia, the Oromos make up 35% of the population while the Amharas, on whom Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed relies, account for 28%. The “rebellious” Tigrayans make up just over 6%. However their political weight is far greater than their numbers.

Having decisively contributed to overthrowing the communist dictatorship and subsequently holding power in Ethiopia for two decades, might they have felt “more equal than others“?