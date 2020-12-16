Ethiopia and Sudan to resume negotiations on Grand Dam December 16, 2020 Ethiopia and Sudan to resume negotiations on Grand Dam Addis Ababa, Dec 16 (Prensa Latina) Ethiopia and Sudan agreed to increase efforts to resume negotiations between the two countries and Egypt around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as soon as possible, according to reports. Regarding an official statement, the head of the Ethiopian Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele, and the Minister of Sudan’s cabinet of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasser Abbas, agreed to work to ‘try to conclude a very lengthy process.’ Bekele and Abbas reviewed how the negotiation is progressing in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and, according to the source itself, agreed that it is urgent to resume it with the leading participation of experts from the African Union to resolve the differences between the parties. The Ethiopian official also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, with whom he discussed the dam, issues related to the relationship, collaboration and bilateral exchange, and other issues of regional interest. Ethiopia began the construction of the GERD in 2011, which raised concerns mainly in Egypt and Sudan. In 2014 the three states began negotiations to determine how to fill it and exploit it, but after several attempts they are yet to sign an agreement. The Ethiopian government announced last July the completion of the first filling of the project, news that caused great optimism among the population, but provoked sharp criticism from Egypt and caused concern in Sudan. Later, in November, it was warned that the dam would begin generating power in June 2021, which caused another rejection from Egypt and also from Hamdok, who argued that it should not be operated without a trilateral agreement. The dam, according to specialists, will benefit some 60 million Ethiopians without access to electricity and water, with the economic and social benefits that this originates, in addition to promoting regional integration even outside the Horn of Africa.
