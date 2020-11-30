ETHIOPIA: AN ENGINE OF INSTABILITY & SUBVERSION IN THE HORN OF AFRICA Ethiopia has never been an anchor of stability in the Horn of Africa region. Those who associate Ethiopia with peace & stability are either exhibiting awful ignorance, peddling pure fiction, or engaging in elaborate deception.

The truth is that Ethiopia has been an engine of instability spewing out signature terror regimes at home. Red Terror by the military junta led by the Marxist demagogue Mengistu Haile Mariam. Crimson Terror in the Ogaden unleashed by the mercurial Meles Zenawi and his EPRDF minions and reprobates. And Rose Terror perpetrated across Oromia by the self-proclaimed and delusion-prone King AAA.

Abroad, Ethiopia has, during the past 60 years, been busy waging calamitous hegemonic adventures or subversive dirty wars in Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, and Kenya.

Even the biggest and most powerful symbol of peace, the Nobel Peace Prize, could not stop the latest unelected dictator from this toxic and ruinous affinity with violent conflict and destruction.

Those who have born the brunt of Ethiopia’s relentless reigns of terror, catastrophic & costly wars, and their corrosive and ruinous legacies are the real and most authentic voices to assess and judge their tormentor.

Remain undeceived!